Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Argus decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.51 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

