DnB Asset Management AS Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $181.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.80. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.78 and a 52 week high of $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

