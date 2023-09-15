CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.16

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$57.16 and last traded at C$57.34, with a volume of 61690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

CCL Industries Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.97.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.