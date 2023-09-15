CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.16

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$57.16 and last traded at C$57.34, with a volume of 61690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.19.
CCL.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
