MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 104,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,356,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBC

MasterBrand Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 226.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.