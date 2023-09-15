DnB Asset Management AS Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:A opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

