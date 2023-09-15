DnB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinix by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Equinix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $782.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $781.77 and its 200 day moving average is $743.14. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.