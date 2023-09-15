DnB Asset Management AS Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,857 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of Yum China worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Yum China by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 22.1% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

