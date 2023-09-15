MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 4.8%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.71. 46,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 105,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MarketWise

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,602.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 55,085 shares of company stock valued at $86,006 and sold 399,089 shares valued at $601,023. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.