Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 133,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 589,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,831,000 after buying an additional 396,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 234,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.