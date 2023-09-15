DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,566 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

