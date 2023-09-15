UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 4.5%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.83. 3,269,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,868,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $3,155,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in UiPath by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 517.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

