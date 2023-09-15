Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 3,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Itaú Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.