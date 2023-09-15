DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $160.35 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

