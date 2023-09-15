DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $198.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

