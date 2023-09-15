Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 41,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 207,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPCR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $426,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.