Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Up 3.3%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.62. Approximately 358,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,746,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.