DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $203.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

