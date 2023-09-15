DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,383.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,252.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

