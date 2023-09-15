Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,372,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,534 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $24,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 91.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

