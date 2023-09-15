Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 162,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 504,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.