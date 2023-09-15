Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Stock Position Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,873 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.48% of Valaris worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valaris alerts:

Insider Activity at Valaris

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $75.84 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VAL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Valaris

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.