Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 414,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,649,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth $10,725,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Azul by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

