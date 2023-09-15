CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 3.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 2,567,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,897,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

CleanSpark Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $706.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.85.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 41.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 929,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 273,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

