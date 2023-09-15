MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 3.3% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 586,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,486,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

