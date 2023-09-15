Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 9%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2023

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 2,306,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,283% from the average daily volume of 166,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.