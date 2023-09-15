Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 9%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 2,306,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,283% from the average daily volume of 166,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

