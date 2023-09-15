Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 221,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 249,038 shares.The stock last traded at $188.01 and had previously closed at $187.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,015.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,015.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

