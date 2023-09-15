iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 22,186 shares.The stock last traded at $62.92 and had previously closed at $63.02.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $524.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

