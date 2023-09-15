TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 2,967 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total transaction of $2,612,354.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,320,330.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.8 %

TDG opened at $874.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $882.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $814.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

