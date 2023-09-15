Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 42.6% in August

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 336,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 315,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $248.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

