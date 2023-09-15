VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VirTra Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. VirTra had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTSI shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

