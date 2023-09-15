Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Insider Matthew Brown Buys 1,158,120 Shares

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Brown bought 1,158,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$39,376.08 ($25,403.92).

Matthew Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Matthew Brown bought 391,880 shares of Wisr stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,540.16 ($8,090.43).

On Thursday, August 17th, Matthew Brown 1,937,000 shares of Wisr stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 104.17, a current ratio of 185.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,369.55.

About Wisr

Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. The company provides personal and secured vehicle loans to consumers. Wisr is based in The Rocks, Australia.

