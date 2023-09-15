Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NRIM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

