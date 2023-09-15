Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 455.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VVOS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.40% and a negative return on equity of 354.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

