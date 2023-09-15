Jeffery Tolnar Sells 1,975 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after buying an additional 1,037,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.