View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 192,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at View

In related news, major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians sold 380,000 shares of View stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $3,811,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,761 shares in the company, valued at $669,612.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On View

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in View by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of View by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares during the last quarter.

View Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. View has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $125.40.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($14.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.80) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. View had a negative net margin of 258.33% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that View will post -49.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

