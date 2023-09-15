Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Update

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LCFY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Locafy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

About Locafy

Locafy ( NASDAQ:LCFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.