Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,072,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 517,254 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSAC

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 82,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.