WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 525.7% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $22.30 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

