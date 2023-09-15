Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 553.3%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 553.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Ebara Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EBCOY stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Ebara has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

