CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 483.3% in August

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLGN

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.1 %

CLGN stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.83. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.44%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.