Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 533.3% in August

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

JCYGY stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

