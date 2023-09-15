Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Grows By 524.2%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a growth of 524.2% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akso Health Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AHG opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Akso Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

