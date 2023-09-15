Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.72 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.62. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $136.67 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.3089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 1,738.96%.

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.