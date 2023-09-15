WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYZD stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.