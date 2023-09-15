WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HYZD stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
