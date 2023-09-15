Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEN opened at $22.47 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

