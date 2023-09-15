Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

