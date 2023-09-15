Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.59 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $466.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $471.15.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,323. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

