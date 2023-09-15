Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,100 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KSS opened at $22.76 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.