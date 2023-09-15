Kaspien’s (KSPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Kaspien’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Kaspien Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $621,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 1,013.63% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.

