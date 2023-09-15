Kaspien’s (KSPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Kaspien’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.
Kaspien Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of KSPN stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $621,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 1,013.63% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaspien
About Kaspien
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kaspien
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 2 Wrecked Stocks Keeping Cars on the Road Ready for Repair
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.