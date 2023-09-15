Comparing 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 374Water and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

12.3% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of 374Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

374Water has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -229.88% -45.23% -41.63% Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 374Water and Clean Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $3.02 million 71.17 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -40.50 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 30.31 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 374Water.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats 374Water on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves agricultural, defense, food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, waste management and remediation, and municipal markets. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

